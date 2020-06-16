All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 11 2019 at 8:43 AM

311 Sepulveda Blvd

311 North Sepulveda Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

311 North Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Westwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
The Westside has a new edge. Village Bel Air is the ultimate destination for prestige living. Our new one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent in West Los Angeles are impressive which can be said without the slightest exaggeration. This high-end, boutique hotel inspired community includes a fitness center, private clubhouse, lush courtyard with tranquil reflection pool, outdoor fireplace and subterranean parking. We couldnt ask for a better location. Bel Air is adjacent to Westwood and Brentwood, which keeps you stylish and social with signature shopping and dining.

Fine finishes, high ceilings and designer fixtures are just some of the details weve included for the best in-home experience imaginable. Its the Westside after all, and nothing else will do. Enjoy quartz countertops, a stainless steel appliance package and much more. We urge you to visit and experience it for yourself, call to schedule your appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Sepulveda Blvd have any available units?
311 Sepulveda Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 Sepulveda Blvd have?
Some of 311 Sepulveda Blvd's amenities include parking, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Sepulveda Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
311 Sepulveda Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Sepulveda Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 311 Sepulveda Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 311 Sepulveda Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 311 Sepulveda Blvd offers parking.
Does 311 Sepulveda Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Sepulveda Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Sepulveda Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 311 Sepulveda Blvd has a pool.
Does 311 Sepulveda Blvd have accessible units?
No, 311 Sepulveda Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Sepulveda Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Sepulveda Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
