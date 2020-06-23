All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3106 Washington Boulevard

3106 W Washington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3106 W Washington Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
key fob access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
key fob access
This is wonderfully designed custom furnished air conditioned, downstairs, corner unit w/ keyless entry. There is a laundry room on site and there is no cost to use it. There is a smart tv in each room with access to Netflix & Hulu only (sorry no cable). This apartment is located on a popular & busy street, 1 block from Abbot Kinney and 1 mile from the Venice Pier and Boardwalk. There are many options for a variety of restaurants and bars within walking distance, in fact steps from this apartment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3106 Washington Boulevard have any available units?
3106 Washington Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3106 Washington Boulevard have?
Some of 3106 Washington Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and key fob access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3106 Washington Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3106 Washington Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3106 Washington Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3106 Washington Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3106 Washington Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3106 Washington Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3106 Washington Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3106 Washington Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3106 Washington Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3106 Washington Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3106 Washington Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3106 Washington Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3106 Washington Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3106 Washington Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
