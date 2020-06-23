3106 Washington Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry air conditioning key fob access furnished

This is wonderfully designed custom furnished air conditioned, downstairs, corner unit w/ keyless entry. There is a laundry room on site and there is no cost to use it. There is a smart tv in each room with access to Netflix & Hulu only (sorry no cable). This apartment is located on a popular & busy street, 1 block from Abbot Kinney and 1 mile from the Venice Pier and Boardwalk. There are many options for a variety of restaurants and bars within walking distance, in fact steps from this apartment!