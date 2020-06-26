All apartments in Los Angeles
3100 Mountain View

3100 Mountain View Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3100 Mountain View Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
courtyard
bathtub
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Ideally positioned on a prime sun drenched corner lot, high atop the Mar Vista Hills is an Awe-inspiring modern masterpiece with prominent mid century influence, designed by New York architectural firm Jacobschan. A perfectly executed example of ultra sleek modern design and sophisticated California living. Built with entertaining in mind, the open concept layout with floor to ceiling walls of glass, cedar panels and porcelain tile floors make for natural indoor/outdoor transitions, while keeping the homes privacy in mind. Upscale, well appointed finishes used in every aspect of this homes design. There's an entire wall of disappearing Fleetwood doors along the kitchen and dining area, creating the "Dining Al Fresco" experience. Opposite end is the living room, the perfect vantage point to take in the view. A main floor bedroom with private entrance is ideal for guests, the nanny or as an office/studio. 4 additional bedrooms all upstairs, including the impressive Master Suite with show stopping master bathroom, huge walk in glass shower, a soaking tub, dual sinks and walk in closet. Outside in the courtyard there's a pivoting privacy wall. Upstairs there's an expansive deck big enough to host a party and the roof top deck with 360 degree views of the city, mountains and even the Hollywood sign. Control 4 home automation system. Multi zoned AC system. Tank-less water heater. Over sized 2 car garage. Tesla Charger. Architecturally stunning home that you won't soon forget.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 Mountain View have any available units?
3100 Mountain View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 Mountain View have?
Some of 3100 Mountain View's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 Mountain View currently offering any rent specials?
3100 Mountain View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 Mountain View pet-friendly?
No, 3100 Mountain View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3100 Mountain View offer parking?
Yes, 3100 Mountain View offers parking.
Does 3100 Mountain View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3100 Mountain View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 Mountain View have a pool?
No, 3100 Mountain View does not have a pool.
Does 3100 Mountain View have accessible units?
No, 3100 Mountain View does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 Mountain View have units with dishwashers?
No, 3100 Mountain View does not have units with dishwashers.
