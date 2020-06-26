3100 Mountain View

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets air conditioning courtyard bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Ideally positioned on a prime sun drenched corner lot, high atop the Mar Vista Hills is an Awe-inspiring modern masterpiece with prominent mid century influence, designed by New York architectural firm Jacobschan. A perfectly executed example of ultra sleek modern design and sophisticated California living. Built with entertaining in mind, the open concept layout with floor to ceiling walls of glass, cedar panels and porcelain tile floors make for natural indoor/outdoor transitions, while keeping the homes privacy in mind. Upscale, well appointed finishes used in every aspect of this homes design. There's an entire wall of disappearing Fleetwood doors along the kitchen and dining area, creating the "Dining Al Fresco" experience. Opposite end is the living room, the perfect vantage point to take in the view. A main floor bedroom with private entrance is ideal for guests, the nanny or as an office/studio. 4 additional bedrooms all upstairs, including the impressive Master Suite with show stopping master bathroom, huge walk in glass shower, a soaking tub, dual sinks and walk in closet. Outside in the courtyard there's a pivoting privacy wall. Upstairs there's an expansive deck big enough to host a party and the roof top deck with 360 degree views of the city, mountains and even the Hollywood sign. Control 4 home automation system. Multi zoned AC system. Tank-less water heater. Over sized 2 car garage. Tesla Charger. Architecturally stunning home that you won't soon forget.