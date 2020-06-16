3100 Bellevue Ave

Amenities

$250 off move in special!!!



This apartment is *newly renovated* very spacious, open concept 2 bed 1 bath.

The apartment features a bright atmosphere due to its white elegant tiles, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

The apartment complex also features a swimming pool and common area for all tenants to enjoy.



Apartment features:

*open concept*

*stove/oven*

*refrigerator*

*microwave*

*stainless steel appliances*

*granite counter tops*

*lots of kitchen cabinet space*

*freshly painted*

*brand new modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*

*new large bright tiles throughout apartment*

*new spot light system*

*a/c in unit*



building features:

*swimming pool!!!*

*wash and dryer on site*

*common area*



utilities:

water and trash included!!!



Parking:

one parking spot



this apartment is close to the 101 and 110 freeway, usc, public transportation ect.

(Located near Los Angeles, Echo Park, Rampart Village, Silverlake, Hollywood, Korea Town, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose Walking distance to Silverlake Reservoir, Silverlake Blvd., Sunset Blvd)



MONTHLY RENT $2,395.00, DEPOSIT $2,395.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00

12 month lease



please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278



