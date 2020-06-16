All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 12 2019 at 10:45 AM

3100 Bellevue Ave

3100 W Bellevue Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3100 W Bellevue Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$250 off move in special!!!

This apartment is *newly renovated* very spacious, open concept 2 bed 1 bath.
The apartment features a bright atmosphere due to its white elegant tiles, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
The apartment complex also features a swimming pool and common area for all tenants to enjoy.

Apartment features:
*open concept*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*microwave*
*stainless steel appliances*
*granite counter tops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freshly painted*
*brand new modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*new large bright tiles throughout apartment*
*new spot light system*
*a/c in unit*

building features:
*swimming pool!!!*
*wash and dryer on site*
*common area*

utilities:
water and trash included!!!

Parking:
one parking spot

this apartment is close to the 101 and 110 freeway, usc, public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, Echo Park, Rampart Village, Silverlake, Hollywood, Korea Town, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose Walking distance to Silverlake Reservoir, Silverlake Blvd., Sunset Blvd)

MONTHLY RENT $2,395.00, DEPOSIT $2,395.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278

(RLNE4796376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

