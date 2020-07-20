All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:58 PM

309 South HAMEL Road

309 South Hamel Road · No Longer Available
Location

309 South Hamel Road, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Stylish,fully furnished one bedroom luxury apartment complete with washer/dryer, central a/c, dishwasher and inside the unit. This large unit is located on the second floor and located at the back of the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 South HAMEL Road have any available units?
309 South HAMEL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 South HAMEL Road have?
Some of 309 South HAMEL Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 South HAMEL Road currently offering any rent specials?
309 South HAMEL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 South HAMEL Road pet-friendly?
No, 309 South HAMEL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 309 South HAMEL Road offer parking?
No, 309 South HAMEL Road does not offer parking.
Does 309 South HAMEL Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 South HAMEL Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 South HAMEL Road have a pool?
No, 309 South HAMEL Road does not have a pool.
Does 309 South HAMEL Road have accessible units?
No, 309 South HAMEL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 309 South HAMEL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 South HAMEL Road has units with dishwashers.
