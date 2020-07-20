309 South Hamel Road, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Mid-City West
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
ice maker
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Stylish,fully furnished one bedroom luxury apartment complete with washer/dryer, central a/c, dishwasher and inside the unit. This large unit is located on the second floor and located at the back of the building.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 309 South HAMEL Road have any available units?
309 South HAMEL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.