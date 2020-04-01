Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3061 W 12th Pl
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3061 W 12th Pl
3061 West 12th Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3061 West 12th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Olympic Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEWLY REMODELED!!! 2 bed 2 bath apt.
Email 12th@m-reilly.com for more info or to set up a viewing.
(RLNE5855205)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3061 W 12th Pl have any available units?
3061 W 12th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3061 W 12th Pl have?
Some of 3061 W 12th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3061 W 12th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3061 W 12th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3061 W 12th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 3061 W 12th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3061 W 12th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3061 W 12th Pl does offer parking.
Does 3061 W 12th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3061 W 12th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3061 W 12th Pl have a pool?
No, 3061 W 12th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3061 W 12th Pl have accessible units?
No, 3061 W 12th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3061 W 12th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3061 W 12th Pl has units with dishwashers.
