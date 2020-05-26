Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3052 ST Castle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3052 ST Castle
Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:36 AM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3052 ST Castle
3052 Castle Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3052 Castle Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3052 ST Castle have any available units?
3052 ST Castle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 3052 ST Castle currently offering any rent specials?
3052 ST Castle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3052 ST Castle pet-friendly?
No, 3052 ST Castle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3052 ST Castle offer parking?
Yes, 3052 ST Castle offers parking.
Does 3052 ST Castle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3052 ST Castle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3052 ST Castle have a pool?
No, 3052 ST Castle does not have a pool.
Does 3052 ST Castle have accessible units?
No, 3052 ST Castle does not have accessible units.
Does 3052 ST Castle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3052 ST Castle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3052 ST Castle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3052 ST Castle does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College