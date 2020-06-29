3051 HOLLYRIDGE Drive

Amenities

Prime Hollywoodland Mediterranean villa by John Delario circa 1926 beautifully furnished, private & gated. An outstanding example of original character & modern luxury with sophisticated style & warm elegance. Sited below the Hollywood sign near Beachwood Village, the estate features grassy grounds, private terraces & patios w/sweeping canyon views. Massive Living room with f/p and banks of French windows, formal dining, character gourmet kitchen w/breakfast rm. Den w/hillside vistas. Master suite w/beautiful bath opens to multi terraced grounds & outdoor kitchen. Outstanding details, location, a romantic idyll and destination.