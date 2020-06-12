Rent Calculator
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3045 Leeward Ave
3045 Leeward Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3045 Leeward Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90005
MacArthur Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3045 Leeward Ave have any available units?
3045 Leeward Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3045 Leeward Ave have?
Some of 3045 Leeward Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3045 Leeward Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3045 Leeward Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3045 Leeward Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3045 Leeward Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3045 Leeward Ave offer parking?
No, 3045 Leeward Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3045 Leeward Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3045 Leeward Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3045 Leeward Ave have a pool?
No, 3045 Leeward Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3045 Leeward Ave have accessible units?
No, 3045 Leeward Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3045 Leeward Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3045 Leeward Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
