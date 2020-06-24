All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3045 Leeward Ave

3045 W Leeward Ave
Location

3045 W Leeward Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is a beautiful *partialy renovated* and very spacious (must see!!!), 2 bed 1 bath, conveniently located near korea town and dtla!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, warm colored kitchen cabinets, elegant countertops and wood flooring throughout the apartment.
Additionally, this unit receives lot's of natrual light and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.

Aprtment features:
*semi open floor plan*
*large livingroom/dinning room*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*mini kitchennet*
*elegant countertops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freashly painted*
*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*wood flooring*
*new spot light system*
*lots of natrual light*

building complex features:
*common area for tenants use*
*laundry on site*

utilities:
water and gas included!!!

Just minutes from 101, 110, 5, 10 freeways!

Nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college
conveniently located near koreatown/mid wilshire/downtown la
near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, hollywood

monthly rent $1,750.00, DEPOSIT $1,750.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278

(RLNE4640414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3045 Leeward Ave have any available units?
3045 Leeward Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3045 Leeward Ave have?
Some of 3045 Leeward Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3045 Leeward Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3045 Leeward Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3045 Leeward Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3045 Leeward Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3045 Leeward Ave offer parking?
No, 3045 Leeward Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3045 Leeward Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3045 Leeward Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3045 Leeward Ave have a pool?
No, 3045 Leeward Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3045 Leeward Ave have accessible units?
No, 3045 Leeward Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3045 Leeward Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3045 Leeward Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
