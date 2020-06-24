3045 Leeward Ave

Amenities

This apartment is a beautiful *partialy renovated* and very spacious (must see!!!), 2 bed 1 bath, conveniently located near korea town and dtla!

The apartment features a bright atmosphere, warm colored kitchen cabinets, elegant countertops and wood flooring throughout the apartment.

Additionally, this unit receives lot's of natrual light and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.



Aprtment features:

*semi open floor plan*

*large livingroom/dinning room*

*stove/oven*

*refrigerator*

*mini kitchennet*

*elegant countertops*

*lots of kitchen cabinet space*

*freashly painted*

*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*

*wood flooring*

*new spot light system*

*lots of natrual light*



building complex features:

*common area for tenants use*

*laundry on site*



utilities:

water and gas included!!!



Just minutes from 101, 110, 5, 10 freeways!



Nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college

conveniently located near koreatown/mid wilshire/downtown la

near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, hollywood



monthly rent $1,750.00, DEPOSIT $1,750.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00

12 month lease



please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278



