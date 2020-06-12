Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3045 Leeward Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3045 Leeward Ave
Last updated December 9 2019 at 3:01 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3045 Leeward Ave
3045 W Leeward Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
MacArthur Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3045 W Leeward Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90005
MacArthur Park
Amenities
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
(RLNE3252757)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3045 Leeward Ave have any available units?
3045 Leeward Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3045 Leeward Ave have?
Some of 3045 Leeward Ave's amenities include pet friendly, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3045 Leeward Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3045 Leeward Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3045 Leeward Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3045 Leeward Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3045 Leeward Ave offer parking?
No, 3045 Leeward Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3045 Leeward Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3045 Leeward Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3045 Leeward Ave have a pool?
No, 3045 Leeward Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3045 Leeward Ave have accessible units?
No, 3045 Leeward Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3045 Leeward Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3045 Leeward Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College