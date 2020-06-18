All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle

3033 Beverly Glen Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3033 Beverly Glen Circle, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Welcome home to this stunning contemporary Mediterranean Villa. This recently renovated property comes fully Furnished and is the the epitome of California resort style living. The Home features 4,440 sq ft of living living space and is surrounded by a Beautiful Pool, Spa and gorgeous Waterfall. This gated and private Home also Features a grass area that is perfect for Entertainment with Gas Fire Pit, outdoor seating and cooking area. Inside you have a beautiful gourmet eat-in kitchen, dining room, family room, w/ vaulted ceilings, living room, and office (6th bedroom). Perfectly located just above and behind the Beverly Glen Shopping Center. Walk to great Restaurants, assorted Shops and locals Grocery Store. The property consists of 6 bedrooms, 2 downstairs and 4 upstairs. This is a must see property. Get ready to call it home. Short term avail, call for pricing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle have any available units?
3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle have?
Some of 3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle offers parking.
Does 3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle has a pool.
Does 3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle have accessible units?
No, 3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College