Los Angeles, CA
3031 Sagamore Way
Last updated December 20 2019 at 9:02 AM

3031 Sagamore Way

3031 Sagamore Way · No Longer Available
Location

3031 Sagamore Way, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to your private oasis in the desirable Sagamore Park. This FULLY furnished and tastefully upgraded 3 bed, 2 bath home has everything YOU need. The backyard is a lush paradise with beautiful landscaping and the ideal space for entertaining guests. With the water fountain running in the background, relax at your custom bar and enjoy mountain views! This is destined to be the summer barbecue and hangout spot of the season! The elongated driveway has plenty of room to park your cars and to accommodate guests. The two car detached garage has been finished and could be used as an additional bedroom, home office or entertainment room. Tons of upgrades include: upgraded kitchen with a mini bar and stainless steel appliances, newly furnished with modern accents, recessed lights, central AC, filtered water purifying system, security system/cameras, custom wall to wall closets and so much more. Conveniently located to freeways with quick access to Americana, Silverlake, Highland Park, and Atwater Village. Come experience this truly special home! We LOVE pets just not in this home. Gardening included. Also available unfurnished for $200 less.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3031 Sagamore Way have any available units?
3031 Sagamore Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3031 Sagamore Way have?
Some of 3031 Sagamore Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3031 Sagamore Way currently offering any rent specials?
3031 Sagamore Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3031 Sagamore Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3031 Sagamore Way is pet friendly.
Does 3031 Sagamore Way offer parking?
Yes, 3031 Sagamore Way offers parking.
Does 3031 Sagamore Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3031 Sagamore Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3031 Sagamore Way have a pool?
No, 3031 Sagamore Way does not have a pool.
Does 3031 Sagamore Way have accessible units?
No, 3031 Sagamore Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3031 Sagamore Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3031 Sagamore Way does not have units with dishwashers.

