3031 Sagamore Way

Welcome to your private oasis in the desirable Sagamore Park. This FULLY furnished and tastefully upgraded 3 bed, 2 bath home has everything YOU need. The backyard is a lush paradise with beautiful landscaping and the ideal space for entertaining guests. With the water fountain running in the background, relax at your custom bar and enjoy mountain views! This is destined to be the summer barbecue and hangout spot of the season! The elongated driveway has plenty of room to park your cars and to accommodate guests. The two car detached garage has been finished and could be used as an additional bedroom, home office or entertainment room. Tons of upgrades include: upgraded kitchen with a mini bar and stainless steel appliances, newly furnished with modern accents, recessed lights, central AC, filtered water purifying system, security system/cameras, custom wall to wall closets and so much more. Conveniently located to freeways with quick access to Americana, Silverlake, Highland Park, and Atwater Village. Come experience this truly special home! We LOVE pets just not in this home. Gardening included. Also available unfurnished for $200 less.