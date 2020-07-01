All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 4 2020 at 3:10 AM

3018 Stocker Street, Apt 4

3018 Stocker Street · No Longer Available
Location

3018 Stocker Street, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The moment you open the door you will feel at home. This recently renovated unit has its original charm with all the modern conveniences. The over size windows provide amazing natural light, gleaming wood floors, freshly painted walls, and new light fixtures will immediately welcome you. The spacious kitchen has been updated with newer stainless appliances. The recently renovated bathroom features new flooring, fresh paint and new vanity. The large bedroom has fresh paint and ample closet space. You will find a perfectly manicured lawn in the court yard and a one car garage is available to rent with the unit. Available for January move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3018 Stocker Street, Apt 4 have any available units?
3018 Stocker Street, Apt 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3018 Stocker Street, Apt 4 have?
Some of 3018 Stocker Street, Apt 4's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3018 Stocker Street, Apt 4 currently offering any rent specials?
3018 Stocker Street, Apt 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3018 Stocker Street, Apt 4 pet-friendly?
No, 3018 Stocker Street, Apt 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3018 Stocker Street, Apt 4 offer parking?
Yes, 3018 Stocker Street, Apt 4 offers parking.
Does 3018 Stocker Street, Apt 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3018 Stocker Street, Apt 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3018 Stocker Street, Apt 4 have a pool?
No, 3018 Stocker Street, Apt 4 does not have a pool.
Does 3018 Stocker Street, Apt 4 have accessible units?
No, 3018 Stocker Street, Apt 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 3018 Stocker Street, Apt 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3018 Stocker Street, Apt 4 does not have units with dishwashers.

