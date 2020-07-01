3018 Stocker Street, Apt 4

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

The moment you open the door you will feel at home. This recently renovated unit has its original charm with all the modern conveniences. The over size windows provide amazing natural light, gleaming wood floors, freshly painted walls, and new light fixtures will immediately welcome you. The spacious kitchen has been updated with newer stainless appliances. The recently renovated bathroom features new flooring, fresh paint and new vanity. The large bedroom has fresh paint and ample closet space. You will find a perfectly manicured lawn in the court yard and a one car garage is available to rent with the unit. Available for January move-in.