3011 Delevan Dr
Last updated June 19 2019 at 11:05 PM
3011 Delevan Dr
3011 Delevan Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3011 Delevan Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3011 Delevan Dr have any available units?
3011 Delevan Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 3011 Delevan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3011 Delevan Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3011 Delevan Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3011 Delevan Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3011 Delevan Dr offer parking?
No, 3011 Delevan Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3011 Delevan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3011 Delevan Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3011 Delevan Dr have a pool?
No, 3011 Delevan Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3011 Delevan Dr have accessible units?
No, 3011 Delevan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3011 Delevan Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3011 Delevan Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3011 Delevan Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3011 Delevan Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
