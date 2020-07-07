301 S. Kenmore

Amenities

on-site laundry stainless steel bbq/grill range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/018f98c0b7 ---- Your dream apartment is available in beautiful Korea town! Located walking distance to the LINE, California Donut, and the best kimbap and bbq in town, plus just a hop skip and a jump to USC, the 10 or DTLA. Unit features a generous kitchen with breakfast bar, stylish new flooring, exposed brick, stainless steel fridge and new gas range, built-in bookshelves, and generous closet. Available for an immediate move-in. Call 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing. KEY FEATURES: Appliances included Large Windows/Natural Light Street parking only Laundry onsite LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease.