Los Angeles, CA
301 S. Kenmore
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

301 S. Kenmore

301 South Kenmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

301 South Kenmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

on-site laundry
stainless steel
bbq/grill
range
refrigerator
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/018f98c0b7 ---- Your dream apartment is available in beautiful Korea town! Located walking distance to the LINE, California Donut,&nbsp;&nbsp;and the best kimbap and bbq in town,&nbsp;plus just a hop skip and a jump to USC, the 10 or DTLA. Unit features a generous kitchen with breakfast bar, stylish new flooring, exposed brick, stainless steel fridge and new gas range, built-in bookshelves, and generous closet.&nbsp;&nbsp;Available for an immediate move-in. Call 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing. KEY FEATURES:&nbsp; Appliances included&nbsp; Large Windows/Natural Light&nbsp; Street parking only&nbsp; Laundry onsite LEASE TERMS:&nbsp; 1 Year Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 S. Kenmore have any available units?
301 S. Kenmore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 S. Kenmore have?
Some of 301 S. Kenmore's amenities include on-site laundry, stainless steel, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 S. Kenmore currently offering any rent specials?
301 S. Kenmore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 S. Kenmore pet-friendly?
No, 301 S. Kenmore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 301 S. Kenmore offer parking?
No, 301 S. Kenmore does not offer parking.
Does 301 S. Kenmore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 S. Kenmore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 S. Kenmore have a pool?
No, 301 S. Kenmore does not have a pool.
Does 301 S. Kenmore have accessible units?
No, 301 S. Kenmore does not have accessible units.
Does 301 S. Kenmore have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 S. Kenmore does not have units with dishwashers.

