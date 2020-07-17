3008 Passmore Dr.

Amenities

Beautiful Hollywood Hills Home w/ Guesthouse For Lease! - Private gated compound in the hollywood hills, with breathtaking views, pool and guest house. This zen hillside retreat is situated on over 15,000 Sq.ft. of gently terraced garden pathways,patios and mature trees. The 3 bedroom, 2 bath main house is filled with an abundance of natural light that reflects the beauty of the hardwood floors. The high ceilings with skylights in the 2 story entry foyer set the tone of this unique home. The open living and dining floor plan w/ fireplace is perfect for entertaining. The expansive views of the San Gabriel Mountains from the living room balcony it truly memorable. The spacious second story master suite boasts a huge walk in closet, a stunning view deck and complete privacy making it the perfect getaway. Other features include a chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, pantry and laundry area. The two car garage and ample parking complete this beautiful property.



