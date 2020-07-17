All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

3008 Passmore Dr.

3008 Passmore Drive · (310) 295-2660
Location

3008 Passmore Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3008 Passmore Dr. · Avail. now

$7,250

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Hollywood Hills Home w/ Guesthouse For Lease! - Private gated compound in the hollywood hills, with breathtaking views, pool and guest house. This zen hillside retreat is situated on over 15,000 Sq.ft. of gently terraced garden pathways,patios and mature trees. The 3 bedroom, 2 bath main house is filled with an abundance of natural light that reflects the beauty of the hardwood floors. The high ceilings with skylights in the 2 story entry foyer set the tone of this unique home. The open living and dining floor plan w/ fireplace is perfect for entertaining. The expansive views of the San Gabriel Mountains from the living room balcony it truly memorable. The spacious second story master suite boasts a huge walk in closet, a stunning view deck and complete privacy making it the perfect getaway. Other features include a chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, pantry and laundry area. The two car garage and ample parking complete this beautiful property.

(RLNE3674465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 Passmore Dr. have any available units?
3008 Passmore Dr. has a unit available for $7,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3008 Passmore Dr. have?
Some of 3008 Passmore Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3008 Passmore Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3008 Passmore Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 Passmore Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3008 Passmore Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3008 Passmore Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3008 Passmore Dr. offers parking.
Does 3008 Passmore Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3008 Passmore Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 Passmore Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 3008 Passmore Dr. has a pool.
Does 3008 Passmore Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3008 Passmore Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 Passmore Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3008 Passmore Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
