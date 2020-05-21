All apartments in Los Angeles
3007 SIERRA Street

3007 N Sierra St · No Longer Available
Location

3007 N Sierra St, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Lincoln Heights

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 1bed/1bath detached bungalow nestled in a quiet and beautiful Lincoln Heights area with easy access to downtown LA, Highland Park, Pasadena. Mountain view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 SIERRA Street have any available units?
3007 SIERRA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 3007 SIERRA Street currently offering any rent specials?
3007 SIERRA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 SIERRA Street pet-friendly?
No, 3007 SIERRA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3007 SIERRA Street offer parking?
Yes, 3007 SIERRA Street offers parking.
Does 3007 SIERRA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3007 SIERRA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 SIERRA Street have a pool?
No, 3007 SIERRA Street does not have a pool.
Does 3007 SIERRA Street have accessible units?
No, 3007 SIERRA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 SIERRA Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3007 SIERRA Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3007 SIERRA Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3007 SIERRA Street does not have units with air conditioning.
