Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3007 Brighton Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3007 Brighton Ave
3007 S Brighton Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3007 S Brighton Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90018
Congress North
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cross Street Jefferson and WEST of Normandie
Hook Ups- Stackables
Blinds
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Rent: $2,100
Lease Term: 1 year
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3007 Brighton Ave have any available units?
3007 Brighton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 3007 Brighton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3007 Brighton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 Brighton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3007 Brighton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3007 Brighton Ave offer parking?
No, 3007 Brighton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3007 Brighton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3007 Brighton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 Brighton Ave have a pool?
No, 3007 Brighton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3007 Brighton Ave have accessible units?
No, 3007 Brighton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 Brighton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3007 Brighton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3007 Brighton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3007 Brighton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
