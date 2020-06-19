Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2975 Leeward.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2975 Leeward
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:55 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2975 Leeward
2975 W Leeward Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
MacArthur Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2975 W Leeward Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90005
MacArthur Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-Large Windows with tons of natural light
-Ample Closet Space
-Stove & Fridge Included
-Street Parking Only
Lease Length:
- 12 Month lease
Utilities:
- Gas Included
- Water Included
- Trash Pick-up Included
(RLNE4985109)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2975 Leeward have any available units?
2975 Leeward doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2975 Leeward have?
Some of 2975 Leeward's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2975 Leeward currently offering any rent specials?
2975 Leeward is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2975 Leeward pet-friendly?
Yes, 2975 Leeward is pet friendly.
Does 2975 Leeward offer parking?
No, 2975 Leeward does not offer parking.
Does 2975 Leeward have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2975 Leeward does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2975 Leeward have a pool?
No, 2975 Leeward does not have a pool.
Does 2975 Leeward have accessible units?
No, 2975 Leeward does not have accessible units.
Does 2975 Leeward have units with dishwashers?
No, 2975 Leeward does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College