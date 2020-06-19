All apartments in Los Angeles
2975 Leeward
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:55 AM

2975 Leeward

2975 W Leeward Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2975 W Leeward Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90005
MacArthur Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-Large Windows with tons of natural light
-Ample Closet Space
-Stove & Fridge Included
-Street Parking Only

Lease Length:
- 12 Month lease

Utilities:
- Gas Included
- Water Included
- Trash Pick-up Included

(RLNE4985109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2975 Leeward have any available units?
2975 Leeward doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2975 Leeward have?
Some of 2975 Leeward's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2975 Leeward currently offering any rent specials?
2975 Leeward is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2975 Leeward pet-friendly?
Yes, 2975 Leeward is pet friendly.
Does 2975 Leeward offer parking?
No, 2975 Leeward does not offer parking.
Does 2975 Leeward have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2975 Leeward does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2975 Leeward have a pool?
No, 2975 Leeward does not have a pool.
Does 2975 Leeward have accessible units?
No, 2975 Leeward does not have accessible units.
Does 2975 Leeward have units with dishwashers?
No, 2975 Leeward does not have units with dishwashers.
