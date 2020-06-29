All apartments in Los Angeles
2960 DURAND DR.
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:24 PM

2960 DURAND DR

2960 Durand Drive · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Hollywood United
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2960 Durand Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
LIVE THE HILLS LIFE YOU'VE ALWAYS DREAMED ABOUT IN THIS GORGEOUS CANYON 3BR/ 2BA HOME! BONUS DEN AND FIREPLACE! Feast your eyes on paradise! This breathtaking home in the heart of the canyon is calling you home! Sunlight galore! The main entertaining space is sprawling with shiny wooden floors, a sexy and sleek fireplace, and a kitchen that you probably pinned on your Pinterest board recently! This sweet spot has two bedrooms upstairs off the grand living room/ dining area and an enormous deck-- complete with a luxury stainless steel gas grill The kitchen in a chef's dream come true with double Miele ovens, a wine cooler, and all updated stainless steel appliances. This home also includes a downstairs spanish-tiled studio with its own kitchenette and restroom, plus an additional den with freshly painted red walls (Perfect for a meditation space or home theater!) and a bonus creative nook ideal for any artist's studio! You'll have plenty of space to make this dream home your own. Comes with multiple outdoor spaces! Imagine taking in the sunrise over gorgeous canyon views from one of your four balconies! Pristine garage with full-sized washer and dryer plus driveway parking! Pet friendly! There's several nearby trails for hiking with your furry friend or exploring canyon scenery! Dreamlike location with views of Griffith Park and the Observatory! Easy to show! Contact LBA to get your tour scheduled today before it's gone! Furnished options avaialble- inquire for details! Option to be furnished at additional cost 12 month lease unfurnished, 6 month minimum on furnished leases Pet friendly! Additional deposit required Deposit and First Month due at Lease Signing (Signing to take place within 48 hours of Approval) Two month deposit of furnished stays

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2960 DURAND DR have any available units?
2960 DURAND DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2960 DURAND DR have?
Some of 2960 DURAND DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2960 DURAND DR currently offering any rent specials?
2960 DURAND DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2960 DURAND DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 2960 DURAND DR is pet friendly.
Does 2960 DURAND DR offer parking?
Yes, 2960 DURAND DR offers parking.
Does 2960 DURAND DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2960 DURAND DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2960 DURAND DR have a pool?
No, 2960 DURAND DR does not have a pool.
Does 2960 DURAND DR have accessible units?
No, 2960 DURAND DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2960 DURAND DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2960 DURAND DR does not have units with dishwashers.

