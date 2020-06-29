2960 DURAND DR.

Amenities

LIVE THE HILLS LIFE YOU'VE ALWAYS DREAMED ABOUT IN THIS GORGEOUS CANYON 3BR/ 2BA HOME! BONUS DEN AND FIREPLACE! Feast your eyes on paradise! This breathtaking home in the heart of the canyon is calling you home! Sunlight galore! The main entertaining space is sprawling with shiny wooden floors, a sexy and sleek fireplace, and a kitchen that you probably pinned on your Pinterest board recently! This sweet spot has two bedrooms upstairs off the grand living room/ dining area and an enormous deck-- complete with a luxury stainless steel gas grill The kitchen in a chef's dream come true with double Miele ovens, a wine cooler, and all updated stainless steel appliances. This home also includes a downstairs spanish-tiled studio with its own kitchenette and restroom, plus an additional den with freshly painted red walls (Perfect for a meditation space or home theater!) and a bonus creative nook ideal for any artist's studio! You'll have plenty of space to make this dream home your own. Comes with multiple outdoor spaces! Imagine taking in the sunrise over gorgeous canyon views from one of your four balconies! Pristine garage with full-sized washer and dryer plus driveway parking! Pet friendly! There's several nearby trails for hiking with your furry friend or exploring canyon scenery! Dreamlike location with views of Griffith Park and the Observatory! Easy to show! Contact LBA to get your tour scheduled today before it's gone! Furnished options avaialble- inquire for details! Option to be furnished at additional cost 12 month lease unfurnished, 6 month minimum on furnished leases Pet friendly! Additional deposit required Deposit and First Month due at Lease Signing (Signing to take place within 48 hours of Approval) Two month deposit of furnished stays