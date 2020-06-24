All apartments in Los Angeles
2939 Leeward Avenue

2939 Leeward Avenue · (909) 708-6699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2939 Leeward Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90005
MacArthur Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 599 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
new construction
A brand new development of 80 luxury condominiums in Koreatown— Golden Galaxy Los Angeles. We offer 1 bed 1 bath and 1 bed 2 bath. Most of the units come equipped with a patio or balcony. This complex’s amenities including a pool, gym, recreation room. The underground parking structure provides plenty parking space, bike racks, and EV charging stations. Very convenience location walk distance to restaurants, grocery stores, bus stations and Metro, easy access to the commercial center, and a quite and safe living environment. Pictures are the model unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2939 Leeward Avenue have any available units?
2939 Leeward Avenue has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2939 Leeward Avenue have?
Some of 2939 Leeward Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2939 Leeward Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2939 Leeward Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2939 Leeward Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2939 Leeward Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2939 Leeward Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2939 Leeward Avenue offers parking.
Does 2939 Leeward Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2939 Leeward Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2939 Leeward Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2939 Leeward Avenue has a pool.
Does 2939 Leeward Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2939 Leeward Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2939 Leeward Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2939 Leeward Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
