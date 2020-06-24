2939 Leeward Avenue

Amenities

A brand new development of 80 luxury condominiums in Koreatown— Golden Galaxy Los Angeles. We offer 1 bed 1 bath and 1 bed 2 bath. Most of the units come equipped with a patio or balcony. This complex’s amenities including a pool, gym, recreation room. The underground parking structure provides plenty parking space, bike racks, and EV charging stations. Very convenience location walk distance to restaurants, grocery stores, bus stations and Metro, easy access to the commercial center, and a quite and safe living environment. Pictures are the model unit.