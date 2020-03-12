Rent Calculator
2937 South NORTON Avenue
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:14 AM
1 of 22
2937 South NORTON Avenue
2937 South Norton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2937 South Norton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC
Amenities
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2937 South NORTON Avenue have any available units?
2937 South NORTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2937 South NORTON Avenue have?
Some of 2937 South NORTON Avenue's amenities include garage, microwave, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 2937 South NORTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2937 South NORTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2937 South NORTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2937 South NORTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 2937 South NORTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2937 South NORTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 2937 South NORTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2937 South NORTON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2937 South NORTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 2937 South NORTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2937 South NORTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2937 South NORTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2937 South NORTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2937 South NORTON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
