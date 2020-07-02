All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2930 Marsh Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2930 Marsh Street
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

2930 Marsh Street

2930 Marsh Street · (213) 700-6707
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2930 Marsh Street, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Elysian Valley Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Charming 1930 s California bungalow newly remodeled located in a quiet cul-de-sac of Frogtown. This super cozy 2 bedroom / 1 full bath front unit includes gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, a fireplace, a breakfast nook, an extra bonus room and a huge attic space perfect for an artist s studio or extra storage. There s an upgraded kitchen, a back patio area and washer/dryer included. Just steps away from the house is the famous LA River Bike Path entered through Marsh Park, where you can ride your bike or take nature walks to nearby cafes, restaurants, local shops and live community arts & entertainment events. Two parking spaces, uncovered, tandem on property. Street parking. Will consider Pets w/deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2930 Marsh Street have any available units?
2930 Marsh Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2930 Marsh Street have?
Some of 2930 Marsh Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2930 Marsh Street currently offering any rent specials?
2930 Marsh Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 Marsh Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2930 Marsh Street is pet friendly.
Does 2930 Marsh Street offer parking?
Yes, 2930 Marsh Street offers parking.
Does 2930 Marsh Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2930 Marsh Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 Marsh Street have a pool?
No, 2930 Marsh Street does not have a pool.
Does 2930 Marsh Street have accessible units?
No, 2930 Marsh Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 Marsh Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2930 Marsh Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2930 Marsh Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity