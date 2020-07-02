2930 Marsh Street

Amenities

Charming 1930 s California bungalow newly remodeled located in a quiet cul-de-sac of Frogtown. This super cozy 2 bedroom / 1 full bath front unit includes gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, a fireplace, a breakfast nook, an extra bonus room and a huge attic space perfect for an artist s studio or extra storage. There s an upgraded kitchen, a back patio area and washer/dryer included. Just steps away from the house is the famous LA River Bike Path entered through Marsh Park, where you can ride your bike or take nature walks to nearby cafes, restaurants, local shops and live community arts & entertainment events. Two parking spaces, uncovered, tandem on property. Street parking. Will consider Pets w/deposit.