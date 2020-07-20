2925 TRUDY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill media room

Situated in the hills above the Beverly Hills Hotel, this stunning contemporary home is oozing with tranquility and stylish beauty. It is spacious with high ceilings and lots of light, in a very private gated setting. The property is ideal for families,artists, celebrities and anyone wanting a peaceful environment just minutes from Beverly Hills shopping and restaurants. The interiors are warm, chic, inviting and perfect for modern family life. A long open plan dining room leads to sitting room, chefs kitchen and TV media room. The living room has floor to ceiling sliding glass doors opening onto the garden and pool. There are 5 double bedrooms, 2 with private balconies. All bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms. There are several seating and dining areas outside, perfect for drinks ,BBQ, dining and relaxing. Perfect for entertaining.