Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

2919 Ocean Front Walk

2919 Ocean Front Walk · No Longer Available
Location

2919 Ocean Front Walk, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
Prime Location in Venice Beach! MOVE IN SPECIAL FIRST MONTH FREE (On Approved Credit) - Available NOW! Contact Tiara for Sunday appointments (310) 844-5207

Live in this beautiful condo with spectacular ocean views! This incredible beach pad has the WOW factor! You are walking distance to local restaurants and the beautiful beach of Venice.

This unit offers 9 foot ceilings, wide and expansive so you feel like you are floating on the beach. You will have your own private elevator that will take you directly into this beautiful condo. In addition it has beautiful, plush carpeting, with marble and tile flooring throughout.

The stunning kitchen offers granite counter tops with a 5 burner gas stove and top notch built in dual wall oven and warmer, and dishwasher.

The fabulous master retreat offers a beautiful fireplace, large closet room, tons of storage and an en-suite master bath with a full sized jacuzzi tub, double sinks and extra large shower stall.

On the cooler nights enjoy your stone covered fireplace in the living room and master bedroom or the central heating system.

The unit is pre-wired for telephone, electrical and real-time internet connectivity.

*Controlled Access Entrance
*Covered/Assigned Parking
*Elevator leading directly to inside the unit
*Emergency Maintenance
*Gated Subterranean Parking
*Near Public Transportation

Unit Features

* Balcony with beach view
*Central Air Conditioning & Heating
*Dining Room
*Large Closet Room
*Washer and dryer.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the unit, please contact Tiara Palazuelos @ (310) 844-5207 (I work great with text)

(RLNE5186300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2919 Ocean Front Walk have any available units?
2919 Ocean Front Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2919 Ocean Front Walk have?
Some of 2919 Ocean Front Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2919 Ocean Front Walk currently offering any rent specials?
2919 Ocean Front Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2919 Ocean Front Walk pet-friendly?
No, 2919 Ocean Front Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2919 Ocean Front Walk offer parking?
Yes, 2919 Ocean Front Walk offers parking.
Does 2919 Ocean Front Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2919 Ocean Front Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2919 Ocean Front Walk have a pool?
No, 2919 Ocean Front Walk does not have a pool.
Does 2919 Ocean Front Walk have accessible units?
No, 2919 Ocean Front Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 2919 Ocean Front Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2919 Ocean Front Walk has units with dishwashers.
