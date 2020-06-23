All apartments in Los Angeles
2918 Leeward Ave
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:15 AM

2918 Leeward Ave

2918 W Leeward Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2918 W Leeward Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90005
MacArthur Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
range
oven
This apartment is a charming, cozy and home warming, single apt. Located in koreatown!!!
The apartment features hardwood flooring throughout with elegant countertops in the kitchen, lots of natural light and was just freshly painted for a brighter experience.

Aprtment features:
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*freashly painted*
*wood flooring throughtout with elegant coutertops in kitchen*
*tons of natrual light*
*great closet space*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*home warming bathroom tiles*
*high ceilings*

building features:
*wash and dryer on site*

utilities:
all utilities included!!!

Just minutes from 101, 110, 5, 10 freeways!

Nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college
conveniently located near koreatown/mid wilshire/downtown la
near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, hollywood

monthly rent $1,250.00, DEPOSIT $1,250.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278

(RLNE4825351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2918 Leeward Ave have any available units?
2918 Leeward Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2918 Leeward Ave have?
Some of 2918 Leeward Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2918 Leeward Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2918 Leeward Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2918 Leeward Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2918 Leeward Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2918 Leeward Ave offer parking?
No, 2918 Leeward Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2918 Leeward Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2918 Leeward Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2918 Leeward Ave have a pool?
No, 2918 Leeward Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2918 Leeward Ave have accessible units?
No, 2918 Leeward Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2918 Leeward Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2918 Leeward Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
