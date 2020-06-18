All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2911 W 14th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2911 W 14th Street
Last updated April 19 2019 at 1:52 PM

2911 W 14th Street

2911 West 14th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2911 West 14th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90006
UNNC

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d9151f9042 ----
Newly Remodeled Studio Available Near Downtown!

You\'ll fall in love with this space! The unit has generous closet space plus lots of natural light. The kitchen and bath have been newly renovated to include new cabinetry, countertops, stainless steel appliances! You\'ll find custom lighting, modern tile, and floors throughout in a charming grey/white color scheme.

Convenient to DTLA, the 110 and Koreatown! Available for an immediate move-in. Please call or text Piers at 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing.

KEY FEATURES:
A/C unit included
Appliances included
Newly renovated
Large Windows/Natural Light
Pet-Friendly with a deposit

LEASE TERMS:
1 Year Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2911 W 14th Street have any available units?
2911 W 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2911 W 14th Street have?
Some of 2911 W 14th Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2911 W 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2911 W 14th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2911 W 14th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2911 W 14th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2911 W 14th Street offer parking?
No, 2911 W 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2911 W 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2911 W 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2911 W 14th Street have a pool?
No, 2911 W 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2911 W 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 2911 W 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2911 W 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2911 W 14th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College