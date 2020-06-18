2911 W 14th Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d9151f9042 ----

Newly Remodeled Studio Available Near Downtown!



You\'ll fall in love with this space! The unit has generous closet space plus lots of natural light. The kitchen and bath have been newly renovated to include new cabinetry, countertops, stainless steel appliances! You\'ll find custom lighting, modern tile, and floors throughout in a charming grey/white color scheme.



Convenient to DTLA, the 110 and Koreatown! Available for an immediate move-in. Please call or text Piers at 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing.



KEY FEATURES:

A/C unit included

Appliances included

Newly renovated

Large Windows/Natural Light

Pet-Friendly with a deposit



LEASE TERMS:

1 Year Lease