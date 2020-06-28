Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2911 Maple Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2911 Maple Avenue
Last updated September 2 2019 at 2:48 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2911 Maple Avenue
2911 Maple Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
2911 Maple Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90011
South Central LA
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Single studio back unit. Great condition. Minutes away from USC, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, University Park, Museums, Dining in Downtown Los Angeles. Easy access to the 10 and 110 freeways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2911 Maple Avenue have any available units?
2911 Maple Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 2911 Maple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2911 Maple Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2911 Maple Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2911 Maple Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 2911 Maple Avenue offer parking?
No, 2911 Maple Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2911 Maple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2911 Maple Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2911 Maple Avenue have a pool?
No, 2911 Maple Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2911 Maple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2911 Maple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2911 Maple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2911 Maple Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2911 Maple Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2911 Maple Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Sublet
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Clarington Court
3475 Clarington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College