2909 Orchard Ave 2.
2909 Orchard Ave 2
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

2909 Orchard Ave 2

2909 Orchard Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2909 Orchard Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Beautiful 3B3B Apartment near USC - Property Id: 232020

Private Room: $1,798 per person per month
Shared Room: from $2,000 per person per month

Located on the north of USC, this duplex apartment is within the DPS patrol area and free Lyft zone, it only takes 4 minutes to USC.
Decorated in the classic USC Trojan red, it is in a luxurious retro style with high ceilings, restoring droplights, and red benches. Daylighting and spacious living room ensure you the best living experience.

Amenities:
? Utilities Included (electricity, gas, internet, water)
? Living Room: couch, coffee table, dining table, Xbox...
? Kitchen: fridge, stove, oven, microwave...
? Bedroom: desks, chairs, beds, brandly new beddings sets...
? Air Conditioning: heating & cooling system
? Free In-unit Washer/Dryer
? Outdoor Parking
? Within the Free Lyft zone
? DPS patrol Area
? Security: camera, gate, code locker...

Services:
? Tripalink Shuttle Bus
? Diverse Community Events
? Free regularly cleaning service
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232020
Property Id 232020

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5602474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2909 Orchard Ave 2 have any available units?
2909 Orchard Ave 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2909 Orchard Ave 2 have?
Some of 2909 Orchard Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2909 Orchard Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2909 Orchard Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 Orchard Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2909 Orchard Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2909 Orchard Ave 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2909 Orchard Ave 2 offers parking.
Does 2909 Orchard Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2909 Orchard Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 Orchard Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 2909 Orchard Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2909 Orchard Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 2909 Orchard Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 Orchard Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2909 Orchard Ave 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

