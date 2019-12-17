2909 Orchard Ave 2.

Amenities

Beautiful 3B3B Apartment near USC - Property Id: 232020



Private Room: $1,798 per person per month

Shared Room: from $2,000 per person per month



Located on the north of USC, this duplex apartment is within the DPS patrol area and free Lyft zone, it only takes 4 minutes to USC.

Decorated in the classic USC Trojan red, it is in a luxurious retro style with high ceilings, restoring droplights, and red benches. Daylighting and spacious living room ensure you the best living experience.



Amenities:

? Utilities Included (electricity, gas, internet, water)

? Living Room: couch, coffee table, dining table, Xbox...

? Kitchen: fridge, stove, oven, microwave...

? Bedroom: desks, chairs, beds, brandly new beddings sets...

? Air Conditioning: heating & cooling system

? Free In-unit Washer/Dryer

? Outdoor Parking

? Within the Free Lyft zone

? DPS patrol Area

? Security: camera, gate, code locker...



Services:

? Tripalink Shuttle Bus

? Diverse Community Events

? Free regularly cleaning service

No Dogs Allowed



