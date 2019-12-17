2909 Orchard Ave 2.

Amenities
Beautiful 3B3B Apartment near USC - Property Id: 232020
Private Room: $1,798 per person per month
Shared Room: from $2,000 per person per month
Located on the north of USC, this duplex apartment is within the DPS patrol area and free Lyft zone, it only takes 4 minutes to USC.
Decorated in the classic USC Trojan red, it is in a luxurious retro style with high ceilings, restoring droplights, and red benches. Daylighting and spacious living room ensure you the best living experience.
Amenities:
? Utilities Included (electricity, gas, internet, water)
? Living Room: couch, coffee table, dining table, Xbox...
? Kitchen: fridge, stove, oven, microwave...
? Bedroom: desks, chairs, beds, brandly new beddings sets...
? Air Conditioning: heating & cooling system
? Free In-unit Washer/Dryer
? Outdoor Parking
? Within the Free Lyft zone
? DPS patrol Area
? Security: camera, gate, code locker...
Services:
? Tripalink Shuttle Bus
? Diverse Community Events
? Free regularly cleaning service
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232020
No Dogs Allowed
