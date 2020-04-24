All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2905 South HARCOURT Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2905 South HARCOURT Avenue
Last updated June 6 2019 at 10:22 PM

2905 South HARCOURT Avenue

2905 South Harcourt Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2905 South Harcourt Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
www.2905harcourt.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 South HARCOURT Avenue have any available units?
2905 South HARCOURT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2905 South HARCOURT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2905 South HARCOURT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 South HARCOURT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2905 South HARCOURT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2905 South HARCOURT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2905 South HARCOURT Avenue offers parking.
Does 2905 South HARCOURT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2905 South HARCOURT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 South HARCOURT Avenue have a pool?
No, 2905 South HARCOURT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2905 South HARCOURT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2905 South HARCOURT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 South HARCOURT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2905 South HARCOURT Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2905 South HARCOURT Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2905 South HARCOURT Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College