Last updated June 6 2019 at 10:22 PM
2905 South HARCOURT Avenue
2905 South Harcourt Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2905 South Harcourt Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
www.2905harcourt.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2905 South HARCOURT Avenue have any available units?
2905 South HARCOURT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 2905 South HARCOURT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2905 South HARCOURT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 South HARCOURT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2905 South HARCOURT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 2905 South HARCOURT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2905 South HARCOURT Avenue offers parking.
Does 2905 South HARCOURT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2905 South HARCOURT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 South HARCOURT Avenue have a pool?
No, 2905 South HARCOURT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2905 South HARCOURT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2905 South HARCOURT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 South HARCOURT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2905 South HARCOURT Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2905 South HARCOURT Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2905 South HARCOURT Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
