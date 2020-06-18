All apartments in Los Angeles
2900 S. Sepulveda Blvd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:46 AM

2900 S. Sepulveda Blvd

2900 Sepulveda Boulevard · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2900 Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
lobby
Upper unit features hardwood floors throughout, washer & dryer in a 4 story bright contemporary elevator building with chic entrance lobby and gymnasium and court yard level with lush landscaping and fountains. Central location with easy access to the 10 and 405 freeways. Pet friendly upon approval and with an extra $500 deposit.

Amenities: Hardwood floors, Balcony / patio, Gated access/park, Elevator, Upper.
Utilities: None.
Appliances: Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer.
Parking: 2
http://rentcwp.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-2-bed-2-bath/2271/

IT490616 - IT49CW2271

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 S. Sepulveda Blvd have any available units?
2900 S. Sepulveda Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 S. Sepulveda Blvd have?
Some of 2900 S. Sepulveda Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 S. Sepulveda Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2900 S. Sepulveda Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 S. Sepulveda Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2900 S. Sepulveda Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2900 S. Sepulveda Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2900 S. Sepulveda Blvd does offer parking.
Does 2900 S. Sepulveda Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2900 S. Sepulveda Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 S. Sepulveda Blvd have a pool?
No, 2900 S. Sepulveda Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2900 S. Sepulveda Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2900 S. Sepulveda Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 S. Sepulveda Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2900 S. Sepulveda Blvd has units with dishwashers.
