Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
29 AVE 25TH
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:40 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
29 AVE 25TH
29 25th Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
29 25th Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 29 AVE 25TH have any available units?
29 AVE 25TH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 29 AVE 25TH currently offering any rent specials?
29 AVE 25TH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 AVE 25TH pet-friendly?
No, 29 AVE 25TH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 29 AVE 25TH offer parking?
Yes, 29 AVE 25TH offers parking.
Does 29 AVE 25TH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 AVE 25TH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 AVE 25TH have a pool?
No, 29 AVE 25TH does not have a pool.
Does 29 AVE 25TH have accessible units?
No, 29 AVE 25TH does not have accessible units.
Does 29 AVE 25TH have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 AVE 25TH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 AVE 25TH have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 AVE 25TH does not have units with air conditioning.
