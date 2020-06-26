All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 29 AVE 25TH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
29 AVE 25TH
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:40 AM

29 AVE 25TH

29 25th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

29 25th Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 AVE 25TH have any available units?
29 AVE 25TH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 29 AVE 25TH currently offering any rent specials?
29 AVE 25TH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 AVE 25TH pet-friendly?
No, 29 AVE 25TH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 29 AVE 25TH offer parking?
Yes, 29 AVE 25TH offers parking.
Does 29 AVE 25TH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 AVE 25TH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 AVE 25TH have a pool?
No, 29 AVE 25TH does not have a pool.
Does 29 AVE 25TH have accessible units?
No, 29 AVE 25TH does not have accessible units.
Does 29 AVE 25TH have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 AVE 25TH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 AVE 25TH have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 AVE 25TH does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College