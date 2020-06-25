2884 SAWTELLE BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Private updated top floor corner unit with one common wall in this garden style pet friendly building. Unit has two bedroom and two full bathrooms. Living room leads to small balcony. Hardwood floors in public areas and wood shutters throughout. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher & microwave. Both bedrooms have good closets and unit has own washer/dryer located below the hallway linen closet. Two side by side parking spaces and two storage closets located in the garage.