Los Angeles, CA
2884 SAWTELLE BLVD
Last updated September 17 2019 at 11:10 AM

2884 SAWTELLE BLVD

2884 Sawtelle Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2884 Sawtelle Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Private updated top floor corner unit with one common wall in this garden style pet friendly building. Unit has two bedroom and two full bathrooms. Living room leads to small balcony. Hardwood floors in public areas and wood shutters throughout. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher & microwave. Both bedrooms have good closets and unit has own washer/dryer located below the hallway linen closet. Two side by side parking spaces and two storage closets located in the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2884 SAWTELLE BLVD have any available units?
2884 SAWTELLE BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2884 SAWTELLE BLVD have?
Some of 2884 SAWTELLE BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2884 SAWTELLE BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
2884 SAWTELLE BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2884 SAWTELLE BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2884 SAWTELLE BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 2884 SAWTELLE BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 2884 SAWTELLE BLVD offers parking.
Does 2884 SAWTELLE BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2884 SAWTELLE BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2884 SAWTELLE BLVD have a pool?
No, 2884 SAWTELLE BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 2884 SAWTELLE BLVD have accessible units?
No, 2884 SAWTELLE BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 2884 SAWTELLE BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2884 SAWTELLE BLVD has units with dishwashers.
