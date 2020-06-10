All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2867 SUNSET Place

2867 W Sunset Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2867 W Sunset Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90010
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
Setting the new standard of boutique-style living, we introduce you to The KODO. The KODO offers unbelievable amenities like FREE UTILITIES, DAILY BREAKFAST, HOUSEKEEPING, SMART HOME SYSTEM, SMART TV, ROOM SERVICE, and NESPRESSO COFFEE MACHINE. ***LEASING SPECIALS - 1 MONTH FREE for 1 year lease contract and 2 WEEKS FREE for 6 month lease contract.*** Enjoy and appreciate the highest standard of furnished living, where work and well-being band together. Relish through our furnished luxury suites offering flexible stays, thirty days or year-round, completely up to you. Find work and pleasure in one place at The Hub, gathered with cultured individuals at our communal workplace and lounge. Once your occupational duties are complete, catch your breath at The View, our rooftop lounge with the scenic view of Downtown Los Angeles or be active in The Flow, our fully equipped fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

