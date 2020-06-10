2867 SUNSET Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included gym elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym

Setting the new standard of boutique-style living, we introduce you to The KODO. The KODO offers unbelievable amenities like FREE UTILITIES, DAILY BREAKFAST, HOUSEKEEPING, SMART HOME SYSTEM, SMART TV, ROOM SERVICE, and NESPRESSO COFFEE MACHINE. ***LEASING SPECIALS - 1 MONTH FREE for 1 year lease contract and 2 WEEKS FREE for 6 month lease contract.*** Enjoy and appreciate the highest standard of furnished living, where work and well-being band together. Relish through our furnished luxury suites offering flexible stays, thirty days or year-round, completely up to you. Find work and pleasure in one place at The Hub, gathered with cultured individuals at our communal workplace and lounge. Once your occupational duties are complete, catch your breath at The View, our rooftop lounge with the scenic view of Downtown Los Angeles or be active in The Flow, our fully equipped fitness center.