Last updated January 24 2020 at 8:45 AM
28649 S Western Avenue
28649 S Western Ave
Report This Listing
Location
28649 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Harbor City
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Located in the Holy Trinity community of San Pedro, CA.
Lots to do in the Southbay: ocean trails, whale watching, summer theater at the park, and lots more.
Serious inquiries only. (310)525-8145
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 28649 S Western Avenue have any available units?
28649 S Western Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 28649 S Western Avenue have?
Some of 28649 S Western Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 28649 S Western Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
28649 S Western Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28649 S Western Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 28649 S Western Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 28649 S Western Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 28649 S Western Avenue offers parking.
Does 28649 S Western Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28649 S Western Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28649 S Western Avenue have a pool?
No, 28649 S Western Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 28649 S Western Avenue have accessible units?
No, 28649 S Western Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 28649 S Western Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28649 S Western Avenue has units with dishwashers.
