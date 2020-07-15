2852 W. Avenue 34,

Amenities
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Los Angeles - Come see our newly remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Los Angeles. Conveniently situated next to the 2 Fwy and local eateries. This beautiful home comes with a new stove, a water-friendly front garden, a quaint fireplace, and a bonus room. Please call our office to set up an appointment to see this home.
To schedule an appointment please call Tatiana our leasing agent at 562-686-9104 or our office at (562) 908-1415.
Please visit our website to submit your application or to view available vacancies at www.primemgnt.com
Rental Requirements:
Income requirement 2.5x more the rent
No prior rent collections
No prior evictions
Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current
Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18
Visit our website
www.primemgnt.com
(562) 908-1415
Professionally Managed By PRIME MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC
(RLNE5501262)