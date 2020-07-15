All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
2852 W. Avenue 34,
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

2852 W. Avenue 34,

2852 West Avenue 34 · No Longer Available
Location

2852 West Avenue 34, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Los Angeles - Come see our newly remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Los Angeles. Conveniently situated next to the 2 Fwy and local eateries. This beautiful home comes with a new stove, a water-friendly front garden, a quaint fireplace, and a bonus room. Please call our office to set up an appointment to see this home.

To schedule an appointment please call Tatiana our leasing agent at 562-686-9104 or our office at (562) 908-1415.

Please visit our website to submit your application or to view available vacancies at www.primemgnt.com

Rental Requirements:
Income requirement 2.5x more the rent
No prior rent collections
No prior evictions
Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current
Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18

Visit our website
www.primemgnt.com
(562) 908-1415

Professionally Managed By PRIME MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC

(RLNE5501262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2852 W. Avenue 34, have any available units?
2852 W. Avenue 34, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2852 W. Avenue 34, have?
Some of 2852 W. Avenue 34,'s amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2852 W. Avenue 34, currently offering any rent specials?
2852 W. Avenue 34, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2852 W. Avenue 34, pet-friendly?
Yes, 2852 W. Avenue 34, is pet friendly.
Does 2852 W. Avenue 34, offer parking?
No, 2852 W. Avenue 34, does not offer parking.
Does 2852 W. Avenue 34, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2852 W. Avenue 34, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2852 W. Avenue 34, have a pool?
No, 2852 W. Avenue 34, does not have a pool.
Does 2852 W. Avenue 34, have accessible units?
No, 2852 W. Avenue 34, does not have accessible units.
Does 2852 W. Avenue 34, have units with dishwashers?
No, 2852 W. Avenue 34, does not have units with dishwashers.
