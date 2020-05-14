All apartments in Los Angeles
285 W 6th Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:06 AM

285 W 6th Street

285 West 6th Street · (310) 378-9494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

285 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Central San Pedro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
Welcome to the Centre street Lofts in San Pedro. This unit if flooded with natural light. Open floor plan with tons of windows, corner unit. Gorgeous chef's kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinets and backsplash. Stained concrete floors through-out. Both baths are full baths. Huge walk-in closet. Stackable washer/dryer in the unit. There are 2 assigned parking spaces. There is a beautiuful courtyard area when you can relax and BBQ. Close to the beach, shops and restaurants. Just minutes away from the new $150 million dollar redevelopment of the San Pedro waterfront.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 285 W 6th Street have any available units?
285 W 6th Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 285 W 6th Street have?
Some of 285 W 6th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 285 W 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
285 W 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 285 W 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 285 W 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 285 W 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 285 W 6th Street does offer parking.
Does 285 W 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 285 W 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 285 W 6th Street have a pool?
No, 285 W 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 285 W 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 285 W 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 285 W 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 285 W 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
