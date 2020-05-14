285 W 6th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill

Welcome to the Centre street Lofts in San Pedro. This unit if flooded with natural light. Open floor plan with tons of windows, corner unit. Gorgeous chef's kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinets and backsplash. Stained concrete floors through-out. Both baths are full baths. Huge walk-in closet. Stackable washer/dryer in the unit. There are 2 assigned parking spaces. There is a beautiuful courtyard area when you can relax and BBQ. Close to the beach, shops and restaurants. Just minutes away from the new $150 million dollar redevelopment of the San Pedro waterfront.