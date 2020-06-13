All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

2843 Blanchard St E

2843 Blanchard St · No Longer Available
Location

2843 Blanchard St, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Beautiful Updated 3BD/2BA Home in Boyle Heights with attached Mother-In-Law Suite - 2843 Blanchard St East, Los Angeles, CA 90033

Rent: $2,295
Deposit: $2,320
Application: $35

Recently upgraded, this beautiful corner lot duplex home shares a yard but no walls with your neighbor. The 3BD/2BA property offers a unique floor-plan (included in marketing photos) featuring an attached "Mother In-Law Suite" along the back wall of the front living area. Perfect for your family or for multiple tenants who enjoy privacy.

Many large windows allow for plenty of natural light to flood the home with a warm comfortable atmosphere. Custom tile work adorns the stunning master bathroom. The driveway and garage are rented by the tenants in the back building.

Located a short drive from the Los Angeles Arts District only 15 minutes outside of the city. You will find yourself in the quiet Boyle Heights neighborhood with bountiful nearby options for food and entertainment its the perfect place to live comfortably.

Must have verifiable rental history and income. No smoking. No pets. No evictions please. No Section 8 or third-party housing accepted.

This building is managed by a professional property management company.

To submit an application: please visit our website at NPSManagement.com, or give us a call at our offices at 562-528-8125 to schedule a showing.

Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.

(RLNE4887443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

