Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2822 SOMERSET Drive

2822 Somerset Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2822 Somerset Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
For Rent: Beautiful French Provincial 3 bd/2 bth in a great family friendly neighborhood. Original 1920's features, wooden floors. Pet friendly. Great for walking dogs. Close to downtown, Korea town and 20 minutes from beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2822 SOMERSET Drive have any available units?
2822 SOMERSET Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2822 SOMERSET Drive have?
Some of 2822 SOMERSET Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2822 SOMERSET Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2822 SOMERSET Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2822 SOMERSET Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2822 SOMERSET Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2822 SOMERSET Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2822 SOMERSET Drive offers parking.
Does 2822 SOMERSET Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2822 SOMERSET Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2822 SOMERSET Drive have a pool?
No, 2822 SOMERSET Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2822 SOMERSET Drive have accessible units?
No, 2822 SOMERSET Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2822 SOMERSET Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2822 SOMERSET Drive has units with dishwashers.

