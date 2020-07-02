2822 Somerset Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90016 West Adams
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
For Rent: Beautiful French Provincial 3 bd/2 bth in a great family friendly neighborhood. Original 1920's features, wooden floors. Pet friendly. Great for walking dogs. Close to downtown, Korea town and 20 minutes from beach.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2822 SOMERSET Drive have any available units?
2822 SOMERSET Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.