Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2820 STRONGS Drive
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2820 STRONGS Drive
2820 Strongs Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2820 Strongs Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2820 STRONGS Drive have any available units?
2820 STRONGS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2820 STRONGS Drive have?
Some of 2820 STRONGS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2820 STRONGS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2820 STRONGS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2820 STRONGS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2820 STRONGS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 2820 STRONGS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2820 STRONGS Drive offers parking.
Does 2820 STRONGS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2820 STRONGS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2820 STRONGS Drive have a pool?
No, 2820 STRONGS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2820 STRONGS Drive have accessible units?
No, 2820 STRONGS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2820 STRONGS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2820 STRONGS Drive has units with dishwashers.
