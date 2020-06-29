2819 Alsace Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Beautiful, brand NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOME!



Gorgeous, brand new townhouse, perfectly situated adjacent to Culver City and a short drive from downtown. Take advantage of all of the nearby restaurants and entertainment just a short drive from home!



- 3 Bedrooms (2 of the 3 bedrooms have en suite bathrooms!)

- 3 Bathrooms

- Walk-in closets

- 2 car garage

- Washer & Dryer inside unit



No expense has been spared! Custom kitchens in each unit with stainless steel refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Wood laminate floorings. Each unit is separately metered, has their own, a/c, water heaters, beautiful counters and more. Each unit has their own spacious 2-car private garage and comes with washer/dryer inside each unit.



*Non-Smoking Building