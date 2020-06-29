All apartments in Los Angeles
2819 Alsace Ave

2819 Alsace Avenue · (310) 220-0511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2819 Alsace Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2819 1/4 (Vacant) · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1317 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful, brand NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOME!

Gorgeous, brand new townhouse, perfectly situated adjacent to Culver City and a short drive from downtown. Take advantage of all of the nearby restaurants and entertainment just a short drive from home!

- 3 Bedrooms (2 of the 3 bedrooms have en suite bathrooms!)
- 3 Bathrooms
- Walk-in closets
- 2 car garage
- Washer & Dryer inside unit

No expense has been spared! Custom kitchens in each unit with stainless steel refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Wood laminate floorings. Each unit is separately metered, has their own, a/c, water heaters, beautiful counters and more. Each unit has their own spacious 2-car private garage and comes with washer/dryer inside each unit.

*Non-Smoking Building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2819 Alsace Ave have any available units?
2819 Alsace Ave has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2819 Alsace Ave have?
Some of 2819 Alsace Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2819 Alsace Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2819 Alsace Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2819 Alsace Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2819 Alsace Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2819 Alsace Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2819 Alsace Ave offers parking.
Does 2819 Alsace Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2819 Alsace Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2819 Alsace Ave have a pool?
No, 2819 Alsace Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2819 Alsace Ave have accessible units?
No, 2819 Alsace Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2819 Alsace Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2819 Alsace Ave has units with dishwashers.
