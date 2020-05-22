2815 ALTURA ST

2815 Altura Street, Los Angeles, CA 90031 Lincoln Heights
Great location in the up and coming area of Lincoln Heights close to Downtown LA and Chinatown. 3 unit complex in Lincoln Heights. 2 Units: have 2 Bedrooms/ 1 Bathroom and 1 Unit: has 3 Bedrooms/ 1 Bathroom. Current rents have potential for upside!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
