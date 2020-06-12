4 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, refridgerator, gas stove, washer, dryer included. Shared cement back yard with an occupied unit. No garage. Utilities not included, Approved credit only. One year lease required.
(RLNE4802212)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2807 Rodeo Road have any available units?
2807 Rodeo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.