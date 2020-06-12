All apartments in Los Angeles
2807 Rodeo Road

2807 W Rodeo Road · No Longer Available
Location

2807 W Rodeo Road, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Amenities

in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, refridgerator, gas stove, washer, dryer included. Shared cement back yard with an occupied unit. No garage. Utilities not included, Approved credit only. One year lease required.

(RLNE4802212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2807 Rodeo Road have any available units?
2807 Rodeo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2807 Rodeo Road currently offering any rent specials?
2807 Rodeo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2807 Rodeo Road pet-friendly?
No, 2807 Rodeo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2807 Rodeo Road offer parking?
No, 2807 Rodeo Road does not offer parking.
Does 2807 Rodeo Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2807 Rodeo Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2807 Rodeo Road have a pool?
No, 2807 Rodeo Road does not have a pool.
Does 2807 Rodeo Road have accessible units?
No, 2807 Rodeo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2807 Rodeo Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2807 Rodeo Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2807 Rodeo Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2807 Rodeo Road does not have units with air conditioning.
