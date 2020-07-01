All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like
277 ST PIERRE Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
277 ST PIERRE Road
Last updated February 28 2020 at 12:20 PM

277 ST PIERRE Road

277 Saint Pierre Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

277 Saint Pierre Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
game room
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
sauna
A regal compound, just moments through the prized Bel Air east gate, this is a residence of sophistication and incomparable opulence. Concealed behind private gates on a rare flat acre parcel, it is a world apart - where every comfort and luxury has been accounted for and no expense has been spared. From the vaulted entry, with its high windows and sweeping staircase, to the lavish wine cellar, this is truly a resort oasis providing the perfect environment for lavish entertainment and exceedingly gracious living. On the lower level the majesty of this home reveals itself, opening to the approx. 20,000 square foot entertainment space that includes a resplendent indoor full resort spa and pool, with massage room, sauna and steam bath, game rooms, bowling alley, expansive cinema, full bar, basketball and racquetball court, as well as gracious guest living quarters. The gorgeous grounds include an in-ground swimming pool, attached spa, outdoor kitchen, and dining area. Truly majestic.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Similar Listings

Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 277 ST PIERRE Road have any available units?
277 ST PIERRE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 277 ST PIERRE Road have?
Some of 277 ST PIERRE Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 277 ST PIERRE Road currently offering any rent specials?
277 ST PIERRE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 277 ST PIERRE Road pet-friendly?
No, 277 ST PIERRE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 277 ST PIERRE Road offer parking?
Yes, 277 ST PIERRE Road offers parking.
Does 277 ST PIERRE Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 277 ST PIERRE Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 277 ST PIERRE Road have a pool?
Yes, 277 ST PIERRE Road has a pool.
Does 277 ST PIERRE Road have accessible units?
No, 277 ST PIERRE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 277 ST PIERRE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 277 ST PIERRE Road has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 BedroomsLos Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly PlacesLos Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center KoreatownWoodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman OaksNorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor CollegeLos Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley CollegeLos Angeles City College