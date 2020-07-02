Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 277 Dockside Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
277 Dockside Lane
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:22 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
277 Dockside Lane
277 Dockside Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
277 Dockside Ln, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Terminal Island
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Brand new home with upgraded kitchen,bathrooms,and flooring
3 Block from the harbor,Harbor view
aprox 1 mile from the beach
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 277 Dockside Lane have any available units?
277 Dockside Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 277 Dockside Lane currently offering any rent specials?
277 Dockside Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 277 Dockside Lane pet-friendly?
No, 277 Dockside Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 277 Dockside Lane offer parking?
No, 277 Dockside Lane does not offer parking.
Does 277 Dockside Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 277 Dockside Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 277 Dockside Lane have a pool?
No, 277 Dockside Lane does not have a pool.
Does 277 Dockside Lane have accessible units?
No, 277 Dockside Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 277 Dockside Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 277 Dockside Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 277 Dockside Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 277 Dockside Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College