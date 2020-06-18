2765 1/2 West 12th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center parking 24hr maintenance internet access

Special offer! Move-in on or before May 15th, 2020 and take advantage of a 50% off Move-in discount on the 1st full month rent. Plus Enjoy rebates from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020.



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Captivating, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms duplex property rental in the friendly Pico-Union neighborhood in Los Angeles. It can be rented as furnished or unfurnished. Near schools, public transportation, and business centers.



The well-lit and airy interior features hardwood floors and plenty of windows that help brighten any room.. The kitchen is complete with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets and drawers storage, and high-end appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Bedrooms with recessed lighting and built-in closets. It also comes with an in-unit washer and dryer. Centralized A/C and forced-air heating are installed for climate control. The exterior has a balcony to unwind with some much needed fresh air.



Tenants are responsible for water, trash, gas, electricity, cable, and internet.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=oW3sEZFuEiD



Additional Details:

Off-street parking is available.



Small pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Normandie Recreation Center and Seoul International Park.



The propertys Walk Score is 92/100. This is a Walkers Paradise and daily errands do not require a car.



