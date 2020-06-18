All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

2765 1/2 West 12th Street

2765 1/2 W 12th St · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2765 1/2 W 12th St, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pico Union

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
Special offer! Move-in on or before May 15th, 2020 and take advantage of a 50% off Move-in discount on the 1st full month rent. Plus Enjoy rebates from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020.

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Captivating, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms duplex property rental in the friendly Pico-Union neighborhood in Los Angeles. It can be rented as furnished or unfurnished. Near schools, public transportation, and business centers.

The well-lit and airy interior features hardwood floors and plenty of windows that help brighten any room.. The kitchen is complete with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets and drawers storage, and high-end appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Bedrooms with recessed lighting and built-in closets. It also comes with an in-unit washer and dryer. Centralized A/C and forced-air heating are installed for climate control. The exterior has a balcony to unwind with some much needed fresh air.

Tenants are responsible for water, trash, gas, electricity, cable, and internet.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=oW3sEZFuEiD

Additional Details:
Off-street parking is available.

Small pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Normandie Recreation Center and Seoul International Park.

The propertys Walk Score is 92/100. This is a Walkers Paradise and daily errands do not require a car.

(RLNE5688243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2765 1/2 West 12th Street have any available units?
2765 1/2 West 12th Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2765 1/2 West 12th Street have?
Some of 2765 1/2 West 12th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2765 1/2 West 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2765 1/2 West 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2765 1/2 West 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2765 1/2 West 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2765 1/2 West 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2765 1/2 West 12th Street does offer parking.
Does 2765 1/2 West 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2765 1/2 West 12th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2765 1/2 West 12th Street have a pool?
No, 2765 1/2 West 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2765 1/2 West 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 2765 1/2 West 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2765 1/2 West 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2765 1/2 West 12th Street has units with dishwashers.
