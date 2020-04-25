All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2759 AQUA VERDE Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2759 AQUA VERDE Circle
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:26 AM

2759 AQUA VERDE Circle

2759 Aqua Verde Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2759 Aqua Verde Circle, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Contemporary one- story home in Casiano spacious + open floor plan, marble and wood flooring. Large kitchen, ideal for entertaining. Large backyard with pool. Also available for sale. Pots and plants not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2759 AQUA VERDE Circle have any available units?
2759 AQUA VERDE Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2759 AQUA VERDE Circle have?
Some of 2759 AQUA VERDE Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2759 AQUA VERDE Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2759 AQUA VERDE Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2759 AQUA VERDE Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2759 AQUA VERDE Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2759 AQUA VERDE Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2759 AQUA VERDE Circle offers parking.
Does 2759 AQUA VERDE Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2759 AQUA VERDE Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2759 AQUA VERDE Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2759 AQUA VERDE Circle has a pool.
Does 2759 AQUA VERDE Circle have accessible units?
No, 2759 AQUA VERDE Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2759 AQUA VERDE Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2759 AQUA VERDE Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College