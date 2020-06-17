All apartments in Los Angeles
2758 Coolidge Ave
2758 Coolidge Ave

2758 Coolidge Avenue · (310) 828-5500
Location

2758 Coolidge Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Mar Vista

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2758 Coolidge Ave · Avail. now

$4,395

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1168 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Shown By Appointment 310-905-0410 - Much sought-after North Westdale, West Los Angeles, nicely updated 3
Bedroom 1 Bathroom tranquil, traditional home with completely
remodeled Kitchen (stainless steel appliances, granite/silestone
countertops) and Bathroom. Bright and inviting living room with
hardwood flooring, double-paned windows and recessed lighting
throughout. Grassy backyard perfect for entertaining. Detached 2-car
garage. Close to Whole Foods, Starbucks, Clover Park, and Expo Line. Call or text 310-905-0410

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5639125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2758 Coolidge Ave have any available units?
2758 Coolidge Ave has a unit available for $4,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2758 Coolidge Ave have?
Some of 2758 Coolidge Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2758 Coolidge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2758 Coolidge Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2758 Coolidge Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2758 Coolidge Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2758 Coolidge Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2758 Coolidge Ave does offer parking.
Does 2758 Coolidge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2758 Coolidge Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2758 Coolidge Ave have a pool?
No, 2758 Coolidge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2758 Coolidge Ave have accessible units?
No, 2758 Coolidge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2758 Coolidge Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2758 Coolidge Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
