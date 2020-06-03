2757 SAN MARINO Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

A beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath has been renovated and is now available at the Scarlett building in Koreatown. This unit comes equipped with an updated kitchen featuring brand-new stainless-steel appliances (range/oven, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher), new custom cabinetry and quartz countertops. The unit has beautiful flooring throughout, washer and dryer in unit, an upgraded bathroom, air conditioning in the living room and one bedroom, new blinds, new paint and plenty of storage space. A cozy and private outdoor space comes with the unit. 1 parking space included in a fully secured parking lot with an automatic gate. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Conveniently located in Koreatown. Come and see it today!!