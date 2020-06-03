All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2757 SAN MARINO Street

2757 San Marino Street · No Longer Available
Location

2757 San Marino Street, Los Angeles, CA 90006
MacArthur Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
A beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath has been renovated and is now available at the Scarlett building in Koreatown. This unit comes equipped with an updated kitchen featuring brand-new stainless-steel appliances (range/oven, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher), new custom cabinetry and quartz countertops. The unit has beautiful flooring throughout, washer and dryer in unit, an upgraded bathroom, air conditioning in the living room and one bedroom, new blinds, new paint and plenty of storage space. A cozy and private outdoor space comes with the unit. 1 parking space included in a fully secured parking lot with an automatic gate. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Conveniently located in Koreatown. Come and see it today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2757 SAN MARINO Street have any available units?
2757 SAN MARINO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2757 SAN MARINO Street have?
Some of 2757 SAN MARINO Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2757 SAN MARINO Street currently offering any rent specials?
2757 SAN MARINO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2757 SAN MARINO Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2757 SAN MARINO Street is pet friendly.
Does 2757 SAN MARINO Street offer parking?
Yes, 2757 SAN MARINO Street offers parking.
Does 2757 SAN MARINO Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2757 SAN MARINO Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2757 SAN MARINO Street have a pool?
No, 2757 SAN MARINO Street does not have a pool.
Does 2757 SAN MARINO Street have accessible units?
No, 2757 SAN MARINO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2757 SAN MARINO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2757 SAN MARINO Street has units with dishwashers.
